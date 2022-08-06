Beautiful New Construction - Nolan Floorplan that features the Main Level Owner's Suite and Main Level Guest Suite that includes a full bath with shower. Also includes a Sunroom, Large kitchen that features the gas cook top and wall oven with beautiful cabinets and LOTS of storage and counter space. This Nolan features five bedrooms and 4.5 baths.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $538,289
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few new stores are coming to the area and there are several opportunities to join local groups in fund raising efforts.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Cheers to Carter returning to Mount Pleasant, the place where his story began
MOUNT PLEASANT – At 50 years old, Craig Carter was comfortably retired from coaching.
Superintendent John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments this week. These were approved by the Cabarrus County Board of Educ…
CONCORD – Since I arrived at the Independent Tribune some 7½ years ago, there has been a litany of highly recruited athletes come through the …
This year, it's personal.
KANNAPOLIS – It is another great week to Discover Fun in Kannapolis. The city has announced its lineup of concerts, movies, special events, Ca…
Kannapolis Middle School conducted its first Moving to the Middle transitional camp for rising sixth graders. “This was a great week to be a K…
Pizza, coffee, road construction, coyotes and college basketball – we’ve going all over the place in today’s Friday Five.
A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot may have jumped from a damaged plane before the other pilot made an emergency landing in North Carolina.
A 23-year-old Raleigh man died Friday after he jumped or fell out of a plane that went on to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.