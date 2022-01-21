5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $540,000

Get ready to be Wowed by this Amazing 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home located on the golf course in desirable Highland Creek! Hardwood floors, Office, 2-story great room, powder room, kitchen island with granite countertops & tile backsplash, An expansive master suite. Greeted with a Beautiful staircase in foyer. Large bonus room with walk-in attic storage. Large backyard. Close to everyday amenities; just a few minutes drive. Easy Access to major interstates. A very highly sought after location!!!