 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Independent Tribune is partnering with The Hemp Doctor who is sponsoring 275 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $544,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $544,000

Welcome to this charming neighborhood! You don’t want to miss this home now on the market. The kitchen boasts of ample cabinetry, generous updated counter space, a center island with breakfast bar and open-concept floor plan into the main living area, making cooking and entertaining a delight. Flow into the main living area, featuring beautiful flooring and a cozy fireplace. The main bedroom and bathroom, with dual sinks as well as a separate bathtub and shower, give you the perfect space for everyday living. Head to the backyard for the perfect private deck area to enjoy the outdoors. Hurry, this won’t last long!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2023 NFL mock draft: First-round projections

2023 NFL mock draft: First-round projections

With four weeks remaining in the NFL's regular season, the Houston Texans are an odds-on favorite to secure the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. This shouldn't surprise anyone. Most of us expected the Texans to be the worst team in the league. The intrigue currently comes with three potential playoff teams possibly picking in the top five. One of those teams (Eagles) have already ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts