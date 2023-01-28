5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $553,060

FANTASTIC BRAND NEW! 1ST FLOOR OWNER'S SUITE AND 1ST FLOOR GUEST SUITE! This popular Craftsman style Nolan plan includes rocker sized covered front porch with stone and railings plus back yard has covered verandah. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms. 1st floor Owner's Suite. Fantastic open kitchen and family room. Gorgeous iron railing stair spindles. Multizone heating & A/C. Fantastic kitchen with large island and quartz countertops, gas range, extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile . Estimated completion May 2023