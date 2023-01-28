FANTASTIC BRAND NEW! 1ST FLOOR OWNER'S SUITE AND 1ST FLOOR GUEST SUITE! This popular Craftsman style Nolan plan includes rocker sized covered front porch with stone and railings plus back yard has covered verandah. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms. 1st floor Owner's Suite. Fantastic open kitchen and family room. Gorgeous iron railing stair spindles. Multizone heating & A/C. Fantastic kitchen with large island and quartz countertops, gas range, extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile . Estimated completion May 2023
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $553,060
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
KANNAPOLIS — An 18-year-old was found dead at a parking lot on Pacific Court.
Pancake Day and the Souper Bowl are coming soon, so are new restaurants and a special event in Mount Pleasant.
They are the elite.
Bojangles is getting into the alcohol business — but not at its restaurants.
Five wrestlers from schools in Cabarrus County walked away with individual South Piedmont 3A championships last week when the conference meet …
A 4-year-old Mount Airy child who died earlier this month was swaddled with a sheet, deprived of food and subjected to exorcism during nearly two years he was with his adoptive parents, a court record alleges.
One of the oldest living matriarchs from the Logan Community in Concord celebrated a milestone year. Mrs. Viola Chesney Barrett celebrated 95 …
CONCORD – High on the Cox Mill boys basketball team’s priorities Tuesday against West Cabarrus was not only winning the game but the two thing…
Lawsuit claims Fireball Cinnamon mini-bottles contain no whiskey, company using ‘deceptive labeling’
Fireball Cinnamon has been sued over “purposefully misleading packaging,” according to reports.