5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $554,892

LAST BASEMENT HOME IN CHEYNEY...ESTIMATE NOVEMBER COMPLETION! Walk-out finished basement with 6th bedroom, 4th bath, huge family room PLUS unfinished storage! This Gaines Design with popular "Craftsman Style" exterior elevation includes rocker sized covered front porch with stone and railing accents. Upper level deck plus lower level walkout... Total of 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms all set on GORGEOUS .28 acre cul-de-sac homesite. Stylish iron stair railing. Multi-zone heating & A/C. Open kitchen with large quartz island and counter tops, SS appliance package, extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile.

