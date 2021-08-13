LAST BASEMENT HOME IN CHEYNEY...ESTIMATE NOVEMBER COMPLETION! Walk-out finished basement with 6th bedroom, 4th bath, huge family room PLUS unfinished storage! This Gaines Design with popular "Craftsman Style" exterior elevation includes rocker sized covered front porch with stone and railing accents. Upper level deck plus lower level walkout... Total of 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms all set on GORGEOUS .28 acre cul-de-sac homesite. Stylish iron stair railing. Multi-zone heating & A/C. Open kitchen with large quartz island and counter tops, SS appliance package, extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $554,892
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Masks are currently optional to start the year in Cabarrus County Schools, but there will be further discussion on the matter at a meeting Monday, Aug. 16.
Johnson C. Smith football player from Statesville landed a Bojangles endorsement. He joins UNC, Clemson athletes lending names to chain.
- Updated
A Statesville native and redshirt freshman receiver at Johnson C. Smith University has become the first athlete from an HBCU to ink an endorsement deal with Bojangles.
- Updated
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Concord native was recently promoted in rank to captain while serving at Naval Air Systems Command.
Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…
- Updated
UPDATE AND CORRECTION - No. 2. Wendy's and Chipotle are coming the Afton Commons on Kannapolis Parkway. It is not at the Smithfield's Chicken …
- Updated
“It’s been a long time coming,” Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “We’re excited. We appreciate the work of HR and Finance and working together to kind of hammer out a proposal.”
- Updated
And at the end, they cheered.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Jay M. Robinson's Koerner latest example there’s something special in the Cabarrus water
- Updated
CONCORD – Tuesday might’ve been just another day on the sports calendar for most locales, but it was another day on the grandest of stages for…
- Updated
For almost 40 years I was the public health director of Cabarrus County. Throughout all those years, I was proud that our county was considere…
Gorgeous custom home in the sought out Christenbury Hall gated neighborhood! Stunning floor plan includes 6 bedrooms all with attached bathroo…