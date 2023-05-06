Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This beautiful Davidson floorplan has 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths with over 3,000 square feet of livable space. The main level features an open kitchen that leads to a breakfast area and adjacent family room, as well as a guest suite and a informal dining room. The kitchen has white cabinets, white quartz counters, tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas range. EVP flooring is featured throughout the main living areas. The 2nd floor includes the primary suite, along with 3 additional bedrooms, a hall bath, and a loft. The primary bathroom features a garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in-closet. Additional upgrades include a fireplace, composite stairs w/metal balusters, and rear 12x14 patio. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, dates are subject to change.