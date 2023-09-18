This beautiful home is sure to impress with its many desirable features. Enjoy the warmth of the fireplace on a chilly evening, or entertain family and friends in the spacious kitchen with its center island and nice backsplash. Other rooms offer flexible living space, and the primary bathroom has a separate tub and shower, double sinks, and good under sink storage. Step out into the fenced-in backyard and relax under the covered sitting area. This home has something for everyone and won't last long. Come and see it today!