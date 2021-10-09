LAST BASEMENT HOME IN CHEYNEY...ESTIMATE NOVEMBER COMPLETION! Walk-out finished basement with 6th bedroom, 4th bath, huge family room PLUS unfinished storage! This Gaines Design with popular "Craftsman Style" exterior elevation includes rocker sized covered front porch with stone and railing accents. Upper level deck plus lower level walkout... Total of 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms all set on GORGEOUS .28 acre cul-de-sac homesite. Stylish iron stair railing. Multi-zone heating & A/C. Open kitchen with large quartz island and counter tops, SS appliance package, extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $567,892
Related to this story
Most Popular
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — The hard part wasn't dodging his way around a crash and then driving to the front of the field at Talladega Superspeedway. That was just instinct for Bubba Wallace.
DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.
- Updated
The Concord High School Athletic Hall of Fame will honor its second class of inductees next month. Twelve individual former Spiders and one te…
- Updated
The new Cabarrus Emergency Medical Service Headquarters is one step closer after the county received construction bids.
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 8:
It looks like Kannapolis is becoming a party town. This week the City Council approved creating a social district that will allow visitors to …
It’s hard to believe we’re in the final month of the high school football regular season. Of course the playoffs, college and NFL seasons will…
- Updated
Cannon Pharmacy began offering monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients this week. Find out who is eligible and how it works.
- Updated
MOORESVILLE – The 2021 season has been filled with accomplishments for the Hickory Ridge football team, which entered the week at the top of t…