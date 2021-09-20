 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $575,000

TRULY STUNNING home in the very desirable neighborhood of Highland Creek. This beauty features a soaring 2-story foyer, gorgeous kitchen, and a spacious open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you will find the enormous primary bedroom with a luxurious ensuite bathroom, 3 secondary bedrooms, a double vanity shared bathroom and bonus room. The outdoor entertainment area will definitely impress, with the wonderfully cozy screened in porch, open deck, and patio area in the yard. TONS of amenities, including pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and recreational area. And LOCATION, you will be just minutes from shopping, parks and restaurants! Come enjoy all that Highland Creek has to offer in this BEAUTIFUL home.

