Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This Cypress plan has 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and includes a finished basement. The main level features a large kitchen that opens to a breakfast area and adjacent family room, a guest suite with full bath, and a dining room. The kitchen has white cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The 2nd floor includes the primary suite, along with 2 additional bedrooms, a hall bath, and a loft. The primary bathroom has a garden tub and separate tiled shower. The basement has a bedroom, full bath, & large rec room. Additional upgrades include a fireplace in the family room, composite stairs w/metal balusters, and a rear deck and patio beneath to enjoy the outdoors. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, dates are subject to change.