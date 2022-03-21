5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $625,000

FULLY LOADED IN HIGHLY DESIRED HIGHLAND CREEK!! This ALL BRICK house is 3 floors of living and boast 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom, office/flex space, 2 living areas on the main floor, beautiful kitchen with stunning granite countertops, a breakfast area, a formal dining area, a fully finished basement with 1 bed, 1 full bath, flex room, and workshop/storage area. Every bedroom has ceiling fans. Every floor of the home has its own heating/cooling system with nest thermostats. Google fiber ready!! The master bedroom is amazing with tray ceilings, walk in closet and shower with a separate garden tub. The fully fenced backyard has an upstairs covered deck, a 2 lower deck areas, a fire pit. This home is walking distance from the golf course, one of the many pools, and on of many waking trails. Highland creek has fitness centers, rentable clubhouses, and several parks.