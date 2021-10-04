5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $630,000

Beautiful home in highly sought after neighborhood Highland Creek. Home is located on the golf course with a beautiful view of the 17th green Home has a great pool area in the back. Very Spacious and open floor plan. Recently replaced HVAC upstairs and downstairs. Recently refinished hardwood floors along with new carpet and fresh paint through out. Home has 2 separate garages, an attached 2 car garage and an attached 1 car garage and workshop. Real Stucco exterior. Master Bedroom and Bathroom on main level.