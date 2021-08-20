Stunning & Spacious! Located in the popular golf course community of Highland Creek that offers a ton of amenities! Cabarrus County schools! 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms & over 5600 sq ft! Bright and open family room with coffered ceiling, Gourmet Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and huge kitchen island! Second floor boasts a grand Primary Bedroom Suite with a separate sitting area, two walk-in closets, Primary bath with large walk in shower, garden tub, dual vanities, Enormous Bonus Room with vaulted ceiling, and three large secondary bedrooms! Still need more space???......Finished basement with a huge bedroom, beautiful bathroom with rain shower, Second kitchen with bar area, media/theater space, Living and recreational area with gas fireplace, and additional finished storage. Enjoy the deck and patio with a fenced backyard that backs up to the woods and offers a ton of privacy! Contact Blake for a tour 704-802-9377
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $639,000
The Board of Education will discuss the masking situation again at next month’s business meeting. Additionally, they will call the Task Force together to come up with metrics for when students should wear masks and when they should not.
George Santayana was a philosopher and professor at Harvard until 1911. A celebrated academic whose students included Robert Frost, T.S. Eliot…
Dashawn Gernard Partlow, 26, and Conner Pyle, 23, have been arrested in connection to the case with Partlow being served an outstanding warrant for murder while Pyle was served a warrant for obstruction of justice.
The City of Concord held a groundbreaking ceremony with Cabarrus County and LMG for the $70 million dollar development project that was approved last year.
Concord will be one of eight cities state wide to receive Google Fiber.
According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Concord is one of the fastest growing cities in the region and is one of the top ten largest cities in the state.
CONCORD – After missing last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Independent Tribune’s award-winning football preview section makes i…
Welcome to this unique and charming home in Concord! Four beds, 2.5 baths in the main part of the home and a great 2 car garage with a heated …
Cabarrus County Public Health Director Bonnie Coyle warned that the new surge in COVID-19 cases may put more strain on the healthcare system as the Delta variant makes its way through the county.
There is some surprisingly good news for Donald Trump in a new book that, ironically, aims to demonstrate the former president's incompetence.