Golf course home that sits at the end of the cul de sac- Enjoy the beautiful views off your back deck to the 11th- Fully finished basement w/2nd living quarters...fully functioning kitchen, laundry, living room, LVP floors & 2 bedroom spaces- Perfect layout for multi generational living or rent out for passive income- Formal Dining- Formal Living room with barn doors creates a perfect additional flex space- Office with French doors- Kitchen opens to family room & back deck with large island & eat in breakfast area- Open/ airy family room with vaulted ceilings- Hardwood floors on main level- Owners suite with attached sitting room and huge walk in closet- Updated Owner's bath with granite, dual vanities, soaking tub & walk in tile shower- Generous secondary bedrooms/closets- Oversize two car garage with plenty of room for overhead storage- Gutter guards- Large, usable back yard is surrounded by a 6 ft privacy fence- 2 AC replacements- Amazing community amenities- Too much to list!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $649,000
