5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $649,900

Gorgeous, LIKE NEW home with MANY upgrades in Holcomb Woods. HIGHLY sought after Hickory Ridge schools. This 5 bed, 3 bath, open concept home features abundant natural light and hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. The amazing kitchen offers large island with plenty of seating, quartz countertops, stainless appliances including a gas range, and a walk-in pantry. Breakfast area and family room with shiplap fireplace. Guest suite and full bathroom on main. Dedicated office with French doors for those working from home. Upstairs you'll find the large primary bedroom. Ensuite includes an over-sized shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. You'll also find a loft space and three more bedrooms with full bathroom. Flat, usable backyard that backs to woods, 2 car attached garage, and tankless water heater. Neighborhood amenities include pool, playground, soccer fields and walking trails.