Gorgeous, LIKE NEW home with MANY upgrades in Holcomb Woods. HIGHLY sought after Hickory Ridge schools. This 5 bed, 3 bath, open concept home features abundant natural light and hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. The amazing kitchen offers large island with plenty of seating, quartz countertops, stainless appliances including a gas range, and a walk-in pantry. Breakfast area and family room with shiplap fireplace. Guest suite and full bathroom on main. Dedicated office with French doors for those working from home. Upstairs you'll find the large primary bedroom. Ensuite includes an over-sized shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. You'll also find a loft space and three more bedrooms with full bathroom. Flat, usable backyard that backs to woods, 2 car attached garage, and tankless water heater. Neighborhood amenities include pool, playground, soccer fields and walking trails.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will help service the area and the new development coming to The Grounds at Concord.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: While reaching Final Four, Cabarrus native Black showing he’s one of nation’s best
CONCORD — As he stood atop the ladder Sunday night, arms stretched wide, conjuring images of that famed statue in Brazil, Leaky Black’s mother…
The first quarter building permits show that construction remains strong but is down a bit from 2021 and 2020. Recent announcements, such as E…
Working behind a pharmacy counter, you get to know the people you are providing medications to and the health battles they face. Whether they …
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
All events are free to the public.
This report was made possible through a grant from The Pulitzer Center to the North Carolina News Collaborative, a coalition of 23 news organi…
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
CONCORD — Cool cars, crazy stunts and wild rides: the Charlotte AutoFair has got it all, and it all returns this weekend to Charlotte Motor Sp…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Returning to Duke for junior season ends with Cox Mill’s Moore Jr. achieving Final Four dreams
CONCORD – The Greatest Basketball Player Cabarrus County Has Ever Seen considered making more history last year.