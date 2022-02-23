Beautiful and Spacious home complete with open floor plan and theatre room inside and incredible Trex Deck overlooking a fountain pond outside. Home enters to a 2-story great room with open floor plan to kitchen and breakfast nook with large windows looking out to lush green backyard and community pond. Full bedroom and bathroom downstairs perfect for in-law suite and guests. Large Upstairs primary bedroom with ensuite. Dual vanities, soaking tub, stand-up shower and large walk-in closet. Theatre room with 6 oversized lounge recliners. Downstairs living space with full bathroom. Beautiful fenced-in yard with large deck perfect for sunny afternoons and entertaining. Updates: A/C unit (Lenox) 2nd floor, windows replaced, Installed CPI Alarm with 2 outside cameras along with 1 motion camera in basement and key pad in Master bedroom.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
Last fall I told you how much I loved that time of the year – football, great weather, baseball (how about them Braves!) and lot of fun things…
- Updated
CONCORD – Here are the results of Friday’s conference championship games involving teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
Come this summer, there’s a certain three acres in Mt. Pleasant that could grow something other than a field of corn or a few bushels of tomat…
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Four Cabarrus grapplers win public-school state titles, including a pair of two-timers
- Updated
CONCORD – Cabarrus County sent nine wrestlers to the Greensboro Coliseum as regional champions on Thursday.
Pursuant to a meeting held by the City Council of Concord on Feb. 10 and a proclamation read by the mayor, it is important to understand the r…
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: In electric SPC tourney finals, Vikings top Spiders in a different way – a close one
- Updated
CONCORD – Those mercy-rule minutes never came.
The People’s Champ: Crayton has one goal: Win third straight wrestling title for the adoring fans of Mount Pleasant
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The whole town of Mount Pleasant won’t be at the Greensboro Coliseum these next three days.
- Updated
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.
- Updated
He was armed inside the home, officials said.