5 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $250,000

Lovely country home perfect for investors looking for a rental property or homebuyer looking to get away from the city into the country setting! This home offers 5 bedrooms 2 bath with just under 1 acre in the small town of china gove. Home was completely remodeled a few years ago Including new roof 2016, new water heater, new AC, new lamitate flooring, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops and much more. This Property has been a rental property for couple of years. Please do not disburd tenants!

