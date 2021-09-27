 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $375,000

5 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $375,000

5 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $375,000

**Seller is offering $5000 in seller paid closing and a year home warranty will be paid for at closing as well with a full price offer!** This well maintained and spacious home featuring 5 bedrooms in the county is waiting on you to make it home. The porch welcomes you into a large open concept living room featuring a gas log fireplace and large kitchen with dining area. Main floor features huge bonus room, 3 beds, & 1 bath! The dining area opens up to a large covered porch destined for many gatherings and good times. The basement has 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, kitchen & living room that offers so many uses-college apartment, in-law suite, or whatever your need may be. With almost an acre and a half of level land, 2 porches, 2 driveways, and 2 storage buildings this one is meant for you if you are craving space and privacy. HVAC is 3 years old, roof 2010, new gutters & fascia boards, basement waterproofed, water heater is a year old, and septic is estimated 10 years old.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

Wake County elementary school teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

  • Updated

Sep. 24—APEX — A Wake County elementary school teacher who contracted COVID-19 has died. In a letter sent Thursday to families at Scotts Ridge Elementary School in Apex, parents were told that Merridith Mongone had died that afternoon from complications due to COVID. Mongone was a fourth-grade teacher at the school. "She will be greatly missed by the staff, students, and Scotts Ridge community ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts