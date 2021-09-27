**Seller is offering $5000 in seller paid closing and a year home warranty will be paid for at closing as well with a full price offer!** This well maintained and spacious home featuring 5 bedrooms in the county is waiting on you to make it home. The porch welcomes you into a large open concept living room featuring a gas log fireplace and large kitchen with dining area. Main floor features huge bonus room, 3 beds, & 1 bath! The dining area opens up to a large covered porch destined for many gatherings and good times. The basement has 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, kitchen & living room that offers so many uses-college apartment, in-law suite, or whatever your need may be. With almost an acre and a half of level land, 2 porches, 2 driveways, and 2 storage buildings this one is meant for you if you are craving space and privacy. HVAC is 3 years old, roof 2010, new gutters & fascia boards, basement waterproofed, water heater is a year old, and septic is estimated 10 years old.
5 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Week 6 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those ranked in the Independent Tribune's C…
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 6:
- Updated
Sep. 24—APEX — A Wake County elementary school teacher who contracted COVID-19 has died. In a letter sent Thursday to families at Scotts Ridge Elementary School in Apex, parents were told that Merridith Mongone had died that afternoon from complications due to COVID. Mongone was a fourth-grade teacher at the school. "She will be greatly missed by the staff, students, and Scotts Ridge community ...
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
Originally I thought today’s Friday Five might be like “What did you do for your summer vacation?” You all remember having to do those in the …
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis released its Christmas event scheduled starting with a kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Festival of Lights Saturday, November 20.
When asked to take his mask down for a school picture, Mason refused. His mother describes the moment in a Facebook post.
- Updated
Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office arrested the residents of 214 Valhalla Dr., where $400,000 of stolen merchandise was recovered by deputies.
Her fiance, Austin Eskew, said in an interview with NBC News the couple was unvaccinated due to infertility fears she had with the shot.
KANNAPOLIS – With the limited scoring opportunities it had, Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked A.L. Brown couldn’t afford to make mistakes agains…