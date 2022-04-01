5 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $795,000

What an amazing find! Custom brick home w/wrap around porch on +/-8 acres, 60x80 workshop w/power and water, barn w/4 stalls and paddock, and approx. 1200 sf outdoor covered kitchen area w/bar, wood burning FP, area for seating w/chandelier, even a 3 level playhouse! Spacious plan has 3 levels, 5 BRs, 4 Bths, and lots of extra space. Main level has dining room, kitchen w/commercial grade SS ref/freezer, gas range w/double oven, farm style deep SS sink, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. Spacious great room has fireplace with gas logs to get cozy in front of. Primary BR has a vaulted ceiling, large WIC, and private bath w/enormous tiled shower. Also on the main level is a BR, bath, office, mudroom, and laundry room. Upstairs is 3 more bedrooms, bath, and playroom/flex area. The lower level is an entertainer's dream with a rec room w/wetbar, exercise room, bath, craft room, and theater room for movie nights. Enjoy the seclusion and all this home has to offer! This is a must see!