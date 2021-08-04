5 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $888,000

Welcome home to this stunning custom full brick home on 2.58 acres with 5 garage spaces, and a secondary living quarters above the oversized detached garage! Large open floor plan with hardwood, granite and tile throughout, Master suite on main level, with 3 additional spacious bedrooms, oversized bonus room and walk-in attic space on 2nd floor. Guest house with 1BD/1BA, full kitchen, living and dining areas, as well as a laundry room! Ample space for entertaining in your private back yard, oversized custom deck, as well as an area designated for a future pool build. The lower section of land provides an area for boat and RV storage as well as access to a beautiful wooded creek area. This quiet, well maintained neighborhood has easy access to Concord and I-85 for commuting to Charlotte!