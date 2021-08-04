5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,299,000

Stunning executive estate home beautifully situated on 1.6 acres in historic Jacob's Ridge neighborhood. Experience luxury & comfort in this French country inspired design. Drive the circular driveway and go through the porte cochere to two separate garages, 2-car & 1-car garage, Walk into the home of your dreams with 5 bedroom, 5 bath & 2 half bathrooms. Beautiful entrance opens up to a spacious dining room & large great room w/fireplace and built-ins. House features an open floor plan which includes a huge primary bedroom suite & guest bedroom suite on the main level. Spacious kitchen with walk-in pantry, double oven, gas cook top, island & bar area. Take the beautiful staircase to 2nd floor where you will find 3 bedrooms, and a bonus. One of the bedrooms has a Juliet balcony overlooking the private backyard. House has many custom features & upgrades. All bedrooms have en suite bathrooms. Paint colors have been updated through house. Private well for irrigation.