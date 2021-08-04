 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,299,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,299,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,299,000

Stunning executive estate home beautifully situated on 1.6 acres in historic Jacob's Ridge neighborhood. Experience luxury & comfort in this French country inspired design. Drive the circular driveway and go through the porte cochere to two separate garages, 2-car & 1-car garage, Walk into the home of your dreams with 5 bedroom, 5 bath & 2 half bathrooms. Beautiful entrance opens up to a spacious dining room & large great room w/fireplace and built-ins. House features an open floor plan which includes a huge primary bedroom suite & guest bedroom suite on the main level. Spacious kitchen with walk-in pantry, double oven, gas cook top, island & bar area. Take the beautiful staircase to 2nd floor where you will find 3 bedrooms, and a bonus. One of the bedrooms has a Juliet balcony overlooking the private backyard. House has many custom features & upgrades. All bedrooms have en suite bathrooms. Paint colors have been updated through house. Private well for irrigation.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts