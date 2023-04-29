Sought after Hallstead community home with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. A bedroom, (could be office), and full bath are on the main floor. Granite and stainless steel island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, & walk in pantry. Large 2 car garage with opener. Primary suite features huge walk in closet, twin vanity, garden tub and separate shower. All BRs have a ceiling fan, and the laundry includes washer & dryer. Short drive to area dining and shopping, easy access to Hwy 49 or 601. Renters Insurance is required.