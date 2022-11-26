5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,495

Beautiful newly built 5 bed, 3 bath home in Concord. This home is in an ideal location close to restaurants and shops in Afton Village, Harrisburg & Concord Mills and Frank Liske Park. Main floor bedroom and full bath. Community will provide a pool, cabana and playground, all to be completed in 2023. One small pet allowed on a case by case basis. The washer and dryer are being provided for tenant use, but if they break, it will be tenant's responsibility to repair, or replace. If replaced, the tenant can take that appliance with them when they leave. This property is still owner occupied and ALL showings must be scheduled through our listing office and be agent accompanied. Showings to be scheduled with a 2 hour notice. Home is available for move in on 12/16/2022.