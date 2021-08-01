 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $205,000

Home is leased as a Group Home! Current Tenant for 15 years wishes to remain. Operated as a youth Group Home. Month to month lease in effect. Located in rapidly growing Concord/Kannapolis area.

