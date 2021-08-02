5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $325,000

Looking for that model home like feel? This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in a quiet cul-de-sac lot has been tastefully designed with upgrades throughout. Brand new LVP flooring on the main floor and freshly painted throughout, this home will sure to impress. Bedroom with full bath on the main floor, open layout design, new custom lighting, crown molding, new glass front door and pantry door and gas fireplace in great room give this home the warm and inviting feel of a model home. Upstairs the spacious primary bedroom with HUGE walk in closet, 3 additional bedrooms and laundry upstairs with no more dragging laundry down the stairs. Outside relax on the new paver patio and sit by the firepit as you unwind under the stars. Sellers recently installed ceiling attic fan for energy efficiency and whole home air scrubber for best in home air quality. Showings begin ****Multiple offers received- please submit all offers by 5PM Sunday 8/1/2021****