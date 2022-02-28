5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $325,000

Charming, split level plan located on spacious lot with plenty of mature trees for shade/privacy! Kitchen features refrigerator to remain, plenty of counter space, tons of cabinetry for storage & spacious breakfast area! Large Primary Bedroom on lower level with walk in closet & private bath! Spacious Secondary Bedroom on lower level! 3 Spacious Secondary Bedrooms with ceiling fans on upper level! Full Bath on upper level! Large Laundry on lower level! Attached, 1 car carport for convenience! Covered Deck to relax & enjoy your large, private, peaceful back yard! Shed on property to remain!