5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $328,900

Spectacularly upgraded 5 bedrooms, 3 bath home located in the quiet neighborhood of Ashebrooke, between Harrisburg and Concord! New Vinyl Flooring throughout the first level, remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, Stainless Farm Sink, Tile Backsplash, Granite Countertops, and New Light Fixtures in the Kitchen and Front room. Cozy Guest/Flex room with Updated Full bath located on the First level with Four Spacious bedrooms on the second floor w/ New Vinyl floors, including an impressively Oversized Masters Suite, bathroom, and closet. Tons of space in the Backyard for family & friends with a newly installed Gazebo and Fence! Patio furniture included. Great quiet neighborhood with Cabarrus County Schools. Ready-to-move in! This one is a Must See!