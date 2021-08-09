 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $328,900

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $328,900

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $328,900

Spectacularly upgraded 5 bedrooms, 3 bath home located in the quiet neighborhood of Ashebrooke, between Harrisburg and Concord! New Vinyl Flooring throughout the first level, remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, Stainless Farm Sink, Tile Backsplash, Granite Countertops, and New Light Fixtures in the Kitchen and Front room. Cozy Guest/Flex room with Updated Full bath located on the First level with Four Spacious bedrooms on the second floor w/ New Vinyl floors, including an impressively Oversized Masters Suite, bathroom, and closet. Tons of space in the Backyard for family & friends with a newly installed Gazebo and Fence! Patio furniture included. Great quiet neighborhood with Cabarrus County Schools. Ready-to-move in! This one is a Must See!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $96,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $96,900

  • Updated

3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious ki…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts