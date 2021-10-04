 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $329,900

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $329,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $329,900

Welcome home! This spacious two story home features 5 bedrooms 3 full baths with a bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor. This beautiful two-story stone-front home has everything your looking for. Spacious open floor plan, living room with vinyl plank flooring and gas log fireplace leads to sliding glass door to the back yard with a maintence free vinyl fence. Kitchen features a center island with an eat-in bar, granite counters, stainless appliances, ample storage, and walk-in pantry. Guest bedroom with full bath and linen closet on main level. Upstairs provides a loft are along with large master bedroom with ensuite bath, three additional bedrooms, hall bathroom with a dual sink vanity, and laundry room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage
National News

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts