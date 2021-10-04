5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $329,900

Welcome home! This spacious two story home features 5 bedrooms 3 full baths with a bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor. This beautiful two-story stone-front home has everything your looking for. Spacious open floor plan, living room with vinyl plank flooring and gas log fireplace leads to sliding glass door to the back yard with a maintence free vinyl fence. Kitchen features a center island with an eat-in bar, granite counters, stainless appliances, ample storage, and walk-in pantry. Guest bedroom with full bath and linen closet on main level. Upstairs provides a loft are along with large master bedroom with ensuite bath, three additional bedrooms, hall bathroom with a dual sink vanity, and laundry room.