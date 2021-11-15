5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $340,000

This stunning traditional home is located in Concord, which is an exclusive part of the Hallstead community built in 2018. The main level features an open floor plan complete with beautiful flooring complimented with Giallo Verona granite countertops. This well-maintained five-bedroom home allows for large family gatherings with a custom backyard to entertain! This home also comes with a builder and termite warranty! Hitting the market on the 11th.