Welcome Home! Shows like a Model...2018 Built beautiful 5 Bedroom/3 Baths home including a main floor bedroom/bath or office for todays lifestyle. Enjoy your Hallstead Community home Entry Foyer hall leads to Open Concept Kitchen Center Island w/Bar, Stainless Steel appliances, huge walk in Pantry. Great Room with sliding glass doors to backyard. Upper Floor Oversized Master Suite with large walk in closet. 3 More Secondary Bedrooms, Hall Bathroom with a dual sink vanity, huge closets and lots of storage including an attic space. Wood plank vinyl floors on the 1st level. Close to Concord Mills, Freeways, Grocery, Restaurants, Shopping. Hurry this will not last!
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $340,000
