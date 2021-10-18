 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $345,000

Showings start ... OCT 11,2021The property is Broker owned and occupied. One of the sellers work from home. Please set an appointment through Showing Time. Remove shoes when going upstairs. Two dogs are kenneled inside the garage. PLEASE DO NOT PET!! BUYERS AND BROKERS ONLY! NO CHILDREN PLEASE Please follow the COVID 19 guidelines.

