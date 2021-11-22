 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $349,900

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $349,900

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $349,900

Fall in love with this beautifully maintained 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bath home. This floorplan offers you a primary bedroom on the main floor as well as the second floor which are both equipped with spacious closets and an attached full bath. The updated kitchen welcomes you in with granite countertops, and with separate living and dining areas you and your guests have plenty of room to spread out. The upper level features 3 bedrooms in addition to the second primary room. A cleared, large backyard with a low maintenance deck provides an entertaining space that is unbeatable. This home provides a warm and inviting atmosphere that is difficult to replicate. On top of its charm, this home is zoned for the new Roberta Rd Middle School and West Cabarrus High School for 2022/2023. Situated in the desired Old South neighborhood that is conveniently located minutes away from I- 85, this home is sure to go fast!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year
Local News

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year

  • Updated

 "Personally, the things that get me excited are being able to see that influence. Test scores are great, but they are not what we are here for. I am not going to see a kid in 20 years and say, 'Remember when you had a really good grade on that state test?' It is not going to happen," said Principal of the year Dr. Adam Auerbach.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts