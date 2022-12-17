Welcome to your new PHENOMENAL home ! This beautiful home surrounded with captivating nature and is waiting for you to create memorable moments with your close ones. Impeccable patio is going to serve perfectly in your reunions and cookouts while the food is being prepared in the large kitchen full of room for creative meals. There is plenty of space inside of home to enjoy your privacy and the office to do remote work. This wonderful home is in a safe and quiet neighborhood that is close to all the amenities that you need.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONCORD — In November, Kannapolis residents and brothers Tom and Johnny Cook officially opened Tutti’s Italian Market and Deli on Cabarrus Avenue.
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16
KANNAPOLIS — A shooting off South Little Texas Road left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.
Business goes on despite inflation and difficulties in hiring employees. Here are a few things we’ve learned this week.
Last week, Kannapolis Police officers were busy with their annual Cops Target Kids event.
The Washington Commanders activated Carson Wentz from injured reserve Monday to serve as Taylor Heinicke's primary backup.
CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health this week announced Dr. Ruben A. Mesa has been named president and executive director of its cancer service line – w…
Now worth $171 billion, Arnault's wealth eclipsed the Tesla CEO's $164 billion fortune on Tuesday.
We’re going to jump around with the Friday Five today including a long-running can-a-thon, a long-awaited road project and 24 years of grillin…
The city of Concord is continuing work to develop a master plan for W.W. Flowe Park, one of nine park projects included in the voter-approved …