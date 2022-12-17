 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $365,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $365,000

Welcome to your new PHENOMENAL home ! This beautiful home surrounded with captivating nature and is waiting for you to create memorable moments with your close ones. Impeccable patio is going to serve perfectly in your reunions and cookouts while the food is being prepared in the large kitchen full of room for creative meals. There is plenty of space inside of home to enjoy your privacy and the office to do remote work. This wonderful home is in a safe and quiet neighborhood that is close to all the amenities that you need.

