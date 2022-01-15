5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $365,000

Welcome home! Refreshed and ready for its new owners! All new paint, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and carpet throughout the home. 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths, with a guest suite on the main level. Live comfortably in this spacious and flexible floorplan - the Charleston model. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and white painted cabinets provide ample storage and a kitchen that's a delight! A slider off the breakfast area leads you to the fully fenced in yard. Spacious yard provides grassy area and a natural barrier between neighbors. Solar panels on the roof will convey with the home as an added bonus. Upstairs are the remaining 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, along with the dedicated laundry room (washer and dryer convey). Primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and is over 250 square feet in size! Double sink vanity and shower/tub combo in the primary bath along with a massive closet. Close proximity to Concord, Harrisburg and CLT, including interstates, restaurants and shopping.