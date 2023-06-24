**Back on the Market and Freshly Painted** Welcome home! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Open concept main level is bright and spacious, great for entertaining! Living room features a gas fireplace. Large kitchen with island. Bedroom and full bath on main level great for a guest room, office, playroom or fitness room. The upper level features the primary bedroom with ensuite plus 3 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry room. Fully fenced in backyard for ultimate privacy. Close to HWY 49!
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $375,000
