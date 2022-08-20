5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $379,900

Checkout this beautiful home in the Hallstead community, barely 4 years old. This house offers 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The room could easily be an office or a home gym. Come in and appreciate the open concept with vinyl flooring on the first floor. On the main level, you will find a guest suite with a full bathroom. The kitchen offers a walk-in pantry, Stainless steel appliances, as well as a huge kitchen Island with brand new granite countertop. Come upstairs and you will land on a loft, leading to a generous size owner suite with a walk-in closet, double sink vanity, Walk-in shower and a separate tub. You will also find 3 additional bedrooms on the second floor. carpet has been replaced on the second floor. This house is ready and waiting for its new owner. Seller will contribute $4000 for buyer's closing cost