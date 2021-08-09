5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $380,000

Looking for 5 Bedrooms? This appealing home delivers! Situated on quiet cut de sac is this traditional beauty with broad front porch and manicured lawn, buffered by trees & shrubs. Upon entering you will appreciate the soft, neutral color palette throughout. In addition to formal areas there's an expansive great room/kitchen combined with large windows overlooking fenced yard. Kitchen has an abundance of painted cabinetry, granite surfaces & tile floors. Breakfast area overlooks informal space & fireplace with shiplap surround. 2nd floor consists of all bedrooms including primary suite & bonus/5th bedroom. Bathrooms have new laminated wood flooring. 5th Bedroom/Bonus offers closet, attic storage & makes a nice flex space. Grow vegetables from your stamped, concrete patio with new storage shed. Pride of ownership is evident in this desirable property! Preferred schools & excellent location.