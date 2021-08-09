Looking for 5 Bedrooms? This appealing home delivers! Situated on quiet cut de sac is this traditional beauty with broad front porch and manicured lawn, buffered by trees & shrubs. Upon entering you will appreciate the soft, neutral color palette throughout. In addition to formal areas there's an expansive great room/kitchen combined with large windows overlooking fenced yard. Kitchen has an abundance of painted cabinetry, granite surfaces & tile floors. Breakfast area overlooks informal space & fireplace with shiplap surround. 2nd floor consists of all bedrooms including primary suite & bonus/5th bedroom. Bathrooms have new laminated wood flooring. 5th Bedroom/Bonus offers closet, attic storage & makes a nice flex space. Grow vegetables from your stamped, concrete patio with new storage shed. Pride of ownership is evident in this desirable property! Preferred schools & excellent location.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $380,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
UPDATE AND CORRECTION - No. 2. Wendy's and Chipotle are coming the Afton Commons on Kannapolis Parkway. It is not at the Smithfield's Chicken …
- Updated
And at the end, they cheered.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…
- Updated
Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Dr. Kopicki’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve CCS students, employees, and the community for years to come.
- Updated
STOKESDALE – The parents of Teresa Tysinger Williams want answers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Rockingham County Emergency Services Department about why their daughter was overlooked at a June 14 car accident site, then discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
- Updated
El Puente Hispano Board of Directors responded to CCS Board member Tim Furr's comments blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases on "illegal aliens", stating they cause misinformation and division.
- Updated
3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious ki…
- Updated
CONCORD — Barber-Scotia College is, at a minimum, eight years away from accreditation, despite public comments from college officials stating …
CONCORD – It seems one of Cabarrus County’s favorite sons has finally found his way home.