5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

Elegant two story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home! Beautiful flooring thru out downstairs, and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen is gorgeous with large island, and granite counters tops with tile back-splash. Good size bedroom, and full bath downstairs. Upstairs an additional 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Large primary bedroom suite with tile walk-in shower. Spacious fenced-in back yard, custom built paver patio with fire pit. This home is beautifully maintained, and in like new condition. You wont be disappointed, set-up a showing today!