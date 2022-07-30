5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $389,900

Welcome home ! 5 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 car garage in the desirable Homestead community in Concord. Open concept living room with gas fireplace, large kitchen island with granite countertops & butlers pantry. 1 first floor bedroom & the other 4 located upstairs along with ample closet space & separate laundry room. The backyard is fully fenced with a nice sized patio for entertaining.