Welcome home ! 5 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 car garage in the desirable Homestead community in Concord. Open concept living room with gas fireplace, large kitchen island with granite countertops & butlers pantry. 1 first floor bedroom & the other 4 located upstairs along with ample closet space & separate laundry room. The backyard is fully fenced with a nice sized patio for entertaining.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pizza, coffee, road construction, coyotes and college basketball – we’ve going all over the place in today’s Friday Five.
PRO BASEBALL: With ‘dream job,’ Hickory Ridge alum DeVos focused on long, winding road to the majors
HARRISBURG — Back in 2011, an 11-year-old Little Leaguer from Harrisburg suddenly found himself lucky enough to be living a little boy’s dream.
Public parking will be set at an hourly rate.
She likes good food, catching fireflies and teaching preschoolers about germs.
She wants other girls to never give up on their dreams.
KANNAPOLIS — A birthday is already a special occasion. Each year can launch a new path along your journey of life. When it is your centennial,…
It has been our sense that the Community Free Clinic of Concord has been underused for some time.
The tax rate increased by eight cents.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing person, Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton, 19, of Deal Road, Mooresville.
Concord Planning Director Steve Osborne and I had a good conversation last week about some of things happening around Concord.