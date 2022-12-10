 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $395,000

Fantastic home in sought after location. Enjoy preparing meals in this impressive kitchen equipped with a center island. Easily flow from room to room with this great floor plan. You won’t want to leave the cozy primary suite, the perfect space to relax. In the other bedrooms, you will find bright spaces with neutral color schemes. Head to the backyard for the perfect private area to enjoy the outdoors. Hurry, this won’t last long!

