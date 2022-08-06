5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $407,500

Beautiful two story home located in Concord!!! Built in 2019, this home has open floorplan, nice big kitchen w/ island, granite counters, SS appliances, spacious bedrooms and a large living area. Second floor consist of primary bedroom w/ walk-in closet, laundry, loft and etc. Walk out to a nice, private, fenced backyard and enjoy your morning coffee. Hurry and schedule your showing today before it's too late.