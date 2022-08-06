Beautiful two story home located in Concord!!! Built in 2019, this home has open floorplan, nice big kitchen w/ island, granite counters, SS appliances, spacious bedrooms and a large living area. Second floor consist of primary bedroom w/ walk-in closet, laundry, loft and etc. Walk out to a nice, private, fenced backyard and enjoy your morning coffee. Hurry and schedule your showing today before it's too late.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $407,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few new stores are coming to the area and there are several opportunities to join local groups in fund raising efforts.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Cheers to Carter returning to Mount Pleasant, the place where his story began
MOUNT PLEASANT – At 50 years old, Craig Carter was comfortably retired from coaching.
Superintendent John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments this week. These were approved by the Cabarrus County Board of Educ…
CONCORD – Since I arrived at the Independent Tribune some 7½ years ago, there has been a litany of highly recruited athletes come through the …
This year, it's personal.
KANNAPOLIS – It is another great week to Discover Fun in Kannapolis. The city has announced its lineup of concerts, movies, special events, Ca…
Kannapolis Middle School conducted its first Moving to the Middle transitional camp for rising sixth graders. “This was a great week to be a K…
Pizza, coffee, road construction, coyotes and college basketball – we’ve going all over the place in today’s Friday Five.
A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot may have jumped from a damaged plane before the other pilot made an emergency landing in North Carolina.
A 23-year-old Raleigh man died Friday after he jumped or fell out of a plane that went on to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.