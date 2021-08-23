5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $409,900

Welcome to this beautiful, move-in ready home in the desirable Covington community in Concord. The front porch welcomes you into this open floor plan home with fresh paint, bamboo hardwood floors and new carpeting. Kitchen features plentiful storage, an island and adjacent breakfast area. Family room with gas fireplace and wood accent wall, dining room with crown molding, and flex room that would make an ideal office for those working from home. Bedroom, full bathroom and laundry located on the main. Oversized primary bedroom with sitting area and en-suite with dual vanities, separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms, a bed/bonus room and full bathroom. The tree-lined, fenced backyard has a large patio and is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Community amenities include a pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a playground. Conveniently located to I-85, I-485, Concord Mills, Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, restaurants, entertainment and parks.