 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $410,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $410,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $410,000

Elegant two story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home! Beautiful flooring thru out downstairs, and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen is gorgeous with large island, and granite counters tops with tile back-splash. Good size bedroom, and full bath downstairs. Upstairs an additional 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Large primary bedroom suite with tile walk-in shower. Spacious fenced-in back yard, custom built paver patio with fire pit. This home is beautifully maintained, and in like new condition. You wont be disappointed, set-up a showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

‘Devastated and heartbroken.’ Girl, 17, and brother, 11, killed in wreck on dark NC road

  • Updated

Family and friends are mourning a 17-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother who died in a collision at a dark, rural intersection south of Monroe on Saturday night. Alexandra Ruiz Diaz and her brother, Luis Miguel Geronimo Diaz, were killed in the wreck, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised several thousand dollars for their funerals before an anonymous donor on Tuesday paid for the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts