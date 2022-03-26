Say Hello to your beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the lovely community of Hallstead. This beauty features an open floorplan with a bedroom/office & full bath on the 1st floor. The warm, inviting kitchen has grey cabinets, tile backsplash, a large pantry, SS appliances, granite and an island large enough to serve, while entertaining. Smart Home, Video Doorbell, etc. Gather around the fireplace or enjoy tons of natural light in the Family room. Make memories w/ family gatherings in the large fenced in backyard w/ patio. Upstairs features a loft, 3 secondary bedrooms & generous laundry room. The expansive Master Suite is just what you're looking for and features a large walk in closet. The master bath includes a double vanity, separate bath & shower. The Hallstead community has a playground for the kiddos and easy access to shops, restaurants,485, Charlotte, Charlotte Speedway, Concord Mills Mall and much more!!! This beauty won't last!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $412,000
