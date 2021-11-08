5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $415,000

Great location in desired Covington Community. Beautiful 5 bed/3 full baths in a 2 story home on a street that ends in a cul-de-sac. Two Laundry hookups, one downstairs (laundry room) and one upstairs in the Bonus room closet, both installed by the builder. Large Master Bath has a separate jacuzzi tub and shower, large linen closet, separate commode area and access to a large walk in closet with pull down attic storage. The vanity has two sinks, one high and one low, as well as a vanity in the middle to sit with ample counter space. Cable prewired throughout, oversized back patio (15'10 x 23'8). Irrigation system installed around the property. Back of garage has a back door with a concrete pad for easy access and to store garbage can out of sight. Great neighbors too! Note: HOA annual dues will be increase $20, to $385 as of Jan 2022 (Showings with Agent 10am-6pm daily)