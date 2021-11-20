Stunning 5 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Home loaded with Upgrades including SOLAR PANELS and 3 TESLA Batteries! All will be free and Clear to the buyer of this amazing home! Main floor Guest bedroom or large Office! Why wait on new construction when you can move into this immaculate, well kept, 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths this home! It has a spacious open floorplan from top to bottom. The Kitchen features a Large Peninsula and a great connection to the Dining room! Neighborhood amenities include an outdoor pool, playground, sidewalks, and close to everything you need! Photos are being done 11/18 and we will be Active 11/19 with scheduling available now for Saturday appointments!
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...
- Updated
Harrisburg finally has a designated space for the community to play cricket. Read where.
- Updated
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki recently announced several personnel appointments approved by the Cabarrus County Board of…
“Christmas in the City” has come to town once again. This will be the eighth year of the production.
- Updated
Allegiant's new flight to Melbourne, Fla. from Concord took off Thursday morning.
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis announced its holiday celebration events.
- Updated
It appears I must put away my dream of a new Jeep Gladiator, crank up my ragged old truck and drive it into town for that overdue inspection b…
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Concord soccer season ends in Hickory, but fond memories of 2021 will live forever
- Updated
HICKORY – In the end, even though their hearts were broken, even though their season had come to a dramatic end, the members of the Concord bo…
- Updated
INDIAN TRAIL – The Cabarrus Warriors will be playing for a state championship in football next week.