5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $425,000

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in the desirable Porters Landing. The front door opens to a newly painted home with smooth ceilings and new oak hardwoods throughout. Walk into the beautifully updated kitchen, with new soft close cabinets, stove, and countertops. Off the kitchen is the breakfast nook with nice views of the large fenced-in backyard. Continue on upstairs into the bright open primary bedroom that offers a large walk-in closet. Three other bedrooms on the second floor with a spacious laundry room. Don't forget to go up to the third floor where you will find another bedroom with a large closet and walk-in attic storage space. This home has been well cared for and won't last long!