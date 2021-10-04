 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $425,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $425,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $425,000

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in the desirable Porters Landing. The front door opens to a newly painted home with smooth ceilings and new oak hardwoods throughout. Walk into the beautifully updated kitchen, with new soft close cabinets, stove, and countertops. Off the kitchen is the breakfast nook with nice views of the large fenced-in backyard. Continue on upstairs into the bright open primary bedroom that offers a large walk-in closet. Three other bedrooms on the second floor with a spacious laundry room. Don't forget to go up to the third floor where you will find another bedroom with a large closet and walk-in attic storage space. This home has been well cared for and won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage
National News

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts