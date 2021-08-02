5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $430,000

Come see this wonderful, spacious 2 story home in the cul-de-sac of a quiet Concord neighborhood. This home boasts one of the largest most private lots in the neighborhood. Inside it has a large primary bedroom with bath and tray ceiling on main. The main level living room has soaring vaulted ceilings reaching up to the upstairs. The kitchen area showcases an oversized granite bar, abundant cabinets, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and breakfast nook. Upstairs also has a second living room with room to do whatever you want...exercise, play, work, etc. Backyard is private and backs up to a wooded area and no homes immediately behind you. The original owners of the home have taken exceptional care of it. Schedule your showing and see it for yourself.