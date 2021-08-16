5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $449,999

Welcome to your forever home! Sitting on nearly 3 acres in the heart of Concord, this unique 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is absolutely breathtaking! Notice the huge circle driveway when you arrive, along with all of the stunning landscaping! Plenty of room for campers, RVs, cars. Kitchen was renovated over the last month with painted cabinets, granite countertops and all new SS appliances. Natural hardwoods throughout the main living areas. Large master bedroom features a completely renovated bathroom with a tile shower, stand alone tub, and granite countertops. Beautiful natural light with all of the windows! In the basement you will find a 2nd living area complete with a kitchen, living room and bedrooms. Basement kitchen even has SS appliances and granite countertops with a large island, perfect for entertaining! Over sized back deck, shed, and garage/workshop. Conveniently located by Concord airport, easy access to I85, NO HOA. Too many amazing features to list, schedule your showing!