5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $450,000

Delightful five bedroom home in desirable GlenGrove! Current owners have done many upgrades over the years. New waterproof LVP downstairs in 2020. Kitchen was beautifully refreshed in 2020 with subway tile backsplash & painted cabinets. Guest bedroom and a full bath on main level. Upstairs, you'll find an extra spacious Primary bedroom featuring a tray ceiling, garden tub, separate shower, dual sink vanity, & extra large walk-in closet. Upstairs secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets. There's also a bonus space that could easily be closed in to make this a six bedroom home! Back patio upgraded with Belgard pavers and a pergola in 2017 that makes the spectacular view of the trees and green space even more enjoyable. Wonderful amenities including a zero-entry pool with water slide, playground, clubhouse, and a lake surrounded by a walking trail that you can easily access from the back yard. Just a short drive to the Speedway, Concord Mills, & PNC Pavilion.